Foggy start to Friday

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 6:18 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 6:18 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

than food plus plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is friday march 8th--... i'm dane hawkins... temperatures are finally beginning to warm up as we close out the week kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso joins us from the weather center to tell us what you should expect today(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<weather will be cloudy, but quiet and dry throughout the day on friday. a strong storm system will move through the area beginning late friday night into saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on saturday morning through the early afternoon. >>
Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Weather will be cloudy, but quiet and dry throughout the day on Friday. A strong storm system will move through the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday morning through the early afternoon.
