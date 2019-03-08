Speech to Text for A cloudy Friday followed by a rainy Saturday

morning. we even have some patchy fog developing this morning. visibility could get low at times so it may be a good idea to allow extra travel time on your way to work and school. weather will be cloudy, but quiet and dry throughout the day on friday. a strong storm system will move through the area beginning late friday night into saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on saturday morning through the early afternoon. highs friday through saturday will be back up into the 40s to the lower 50s. we'll see mostly sunny skies by sunday and monday with highs in the middle 40s. we will yet again have another chance of a rain/snow mix on tuesday before it chnages over to all rain on wednesday. highs will be back up to near average in the upper 40s to middle 50s. partly sunny skies are expected for thursday. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) another u.s.