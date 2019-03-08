Speech to Text for NODAWAY COUNTY FAMILY GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE AFTER HOUSE EXPLOSION

belt. a nodaway county family is happy to be alive after an explosion took out their home. their lives are all the family from graham misssouri have left after wednesday. now they're trying to figure out where to go from here. kq2's ron johnson has more <<ron johnson reportingtammie sanders says it all happened so fast[tammie sanders] i was at wal-mart when i got the phone call that our house was burning. and when she got home to see the damage for herself, it was almost too much to bear. [sanders] i about fell over cause i just couldn't imagine...again, again, because this kind of tragedy has hit the family before [sanders] actually, this has been the third time cause our house up there burnt in 2015. the family says they've been struck by fire in four years. [randy hankins] well when i first come up the whole double wide was on fire emergency crews first on the scene say the explosion happened so fast, the home simply couldn't be saved. [hankins] it was almost a total loss when we got here, cause i mean it just went quick.the family says christmas gifts for the kids, as well as easter gifts not yet received, along with countless memories. all gone. [sanders] i just don't know what, we're even gonna do now. while they may not know exactly what the next steps are right now they say they're grateful they didn't have to plan a funeral.[sanders] we all made it out, we're just safe and sound.ron johnson kq2 news>> the family told us alleight of them lived in that home, four of which are children between the ages of 3 and 6. american red cross is helping the family.