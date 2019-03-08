Clear

St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosting L.I.F.E. Summit

St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosting L.I.F.E. Summit

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 10:53 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 10:53 AM
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosting L.I.F.E. Summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

br c1 >>> he's a youth employment specialist. gonna learn a little bit more about this program here. life summit, lessons in facing everything, huh? >>> primarily the big stuff. >>> when i was a kid, i knew everything. don't they all know everything already? >>> they do. but we want to make sure we supplement with more information that will help them out. we have six different speakers, seven speakers coming in that weekend. march 30th, it will be at the empower you facility downtown. we're hosting a group of participants from throughout northwest missouri. >> what kind of areas are you gonna cover? >>> we're gonna have somebody that will be speaking about budgeting.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Weather will be cloudy, but quiet and dry throughout the day on Friday. A strong storm system will move through the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday morning through the early afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events