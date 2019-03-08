Speech to Text for St. Joseph PRC holding Maternity Closet Giveaway on Saturday

maternity clothes for mothers to be, there is never enough. >>> seems like there's not. yet, we're so excited to be hosting a maternity closet giveaway this saturday. >>> you've been doing this for three years and it's grown this year. >>> it really has. we want to make it available to anyone in need. >>> these are items of clothing that you don't need for a long period of time. they don't really get overused. >>> it's so important for these gals to have the clothes, especially right now. they need that confidence while they're pregnant. stop by maternity closet at the st. joseph prc this saturday from 9:00 until noon. it's a free clothing giveaway. >>> you talk about the confidence levels for these women as they're getting a little bigger. but even the expense involved. there's so many expenses involved with pregnancy. how many folks did you have from last year? >>> well, we do it three times a year. we probably had 60 or 70 or so women. we're planning for 60 to come this next saturday, which will just be great. everyone can leave with something. in addition to the clothes, we have other giveaways and great prizes. everything is gently used and in really good shape. >>> maybe shooer saying oh, no more kids for me. we're done with this one. the details on this coming up on saturday from 9:00 to noon. at your place, really easy to find. >>> across the street from britney village apartments. if you have a pregnant friend, let them know. >>> i've got the phone number there for questions for this event or anything else that you do there. you're involved year round with lots of different support for women who are pregnant and for women who may be pregnant for the first time, lots of questions. >>> that's right. we're there to help out. give us a call. >> julie: you got it. libby owens.