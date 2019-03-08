Speech to Text for Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits: Gin and Tonic

for that. c1 >>> here we are back in the kitchen here. mike and molly here from mike and molly. isn't that a show? [laughter] >>> that was a show. >>> totally unintentional, but appropriate today. mike, what'd you say the kitchen smells like? bees? >>> honey. >>> oh, honey. molly, you've got another great drink that you've come up with for us. >>> this is a variant of the classic gin and tonic. gin and tonic is kind of my go to for a weekend cocktailing. >>> i used to think that they tasted like pine cones. >>> you're probably not drinking very good jordanian -- gin. that's gonna be my guess. when you have something like this, it's very, very versatile gin. you can use it in a lot of different cocktails. it's not overly junipery. it has that pine cone taste that you're talking about. >>> i guess i've always had the cheap stuff. >>> this is not that expensive, not at all. it's really, really reasonable. these are a couple ways to dress up your classic gin and tonic. so many people -- this is my absolute favorite tonic. it's really, really wonderful. this is a mediterranean tonic water. it is very, very botanical. it has a lot more flavor to it. especially for somebody who drinks tonic just for the sake of the quinine. >>> quinine? >>> yeah, quinine. check that out. the first drink we're gonna do is the pink gin fizz. all we're gonna do is take our gin and in a shaker without i ice, you're gonna do an ounce and a half of your gin of ch choice. a little squeeze of lime juice. and then you want three ounces of grapefruit juice. i know how to do this. i am a professional bartender. [laughter] >>> you're gonna get that in there and top it with your favorite tonic. and then i've got a piece of grapefruit that i've torched. that just draws out all the essential oils and the peel and really increases the aroma and the flavor of it. >>> you've from hy-vee when we come back.1 >>> back with molly from hy-vee. one drink down and you've got one here. >>> this is a honey lemon gin and tonic. these are two of my favorite flavors to put together. this one, we're gonna do just an ounce and a half of gin. gin is so powerful, you really don't need a whole lot of it to get that flavor. we've got two teaspoons of honey that i've heated up just slightly. and then we're gonna do an ounce of lemon juice and a half ounce of simple syrup. >>> that's gonna be nice and sweet, isn't it? >>> it's actually not overly sweet. top it with your tonic. >>> you've done this before. >>> and i like a little sprig of rosemary for a little bit of herbal.