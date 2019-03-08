Speech to Text for YMCA begins campaign to raise $110,000

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the ymca kick-off campaign was held at the st. joseph downtown location. a group of volunteers, employees and leaders met to go over goals and here stories about the importance of y- m-c-a's in an individual's life. kq2's madeline mcclain has more.... it's an organization that has been at the center of st. joseph since the 80snot the 1980s- the 1880s.an institution to the city and individual lives."several years ago, i started coming." carol bravo's children are all grown up...and she needed something to fill a social void and for her health."i came for the y to let them know how much i appreciate them, especially for the aquatics, and everything they do and i came to be supportive of that."bravo's says the y came to her rescue again just this year....she had to have heart surgery and the entire ordeal put her in a bad place. but friends she had may through the y -- helped dig her out."i can't thank you guys enough, so, i thank you very much for that.."bravo shared her story at a ymca fundraiser thursday... saying the y gave her so much.."i think that's a great thing." now she wants to give back -- and make sure decades from now -- the y is around for those in need the way it was for those in need the around for now -- the y is decades from and make sure to give back -- now she wants great thing.""i think that's a her so much.. saying the y gave thursday... ymca fundraiser thursday... saying the y gave her so much.. "i think that's a great thing." now she wants to give back -- and make sure decades