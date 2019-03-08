Speech to Text for New program gives parolees a second chance by helping keep them out of prison

the probabtion and parole office in northwest missouri keeps track of anywhere from 13 to 14-hundred parolee's a month unfortunately, many of them slip up and end up back behind bars due to violations but a new program now out is trying to break that cycle of recivism.. kq2's dane hawkins has more on how community supervision centers in the area are helping those out on parole stay out of trouble. <<shawn is routinely reading one of his favorite books in a place.. he's unfortunately...u sed to.. (shot of comunity supervision center)[shawn] i'm in jail for probation violation for relapsing and starting to drink and use drugs againlike many of those released on parole..avoiding violation isnt an easy task.. [shawn] there's not much opportunity for guys when they get out, you have to go and peice together a lot of the resources and a lot of us return back to the things we used to do in order to survive but this time... it'll be different..because shawn is one of the first few to start in programming at the the new community suprvision center for probation and paroll [jamie liakos, csc admin. super.] instead of just housing somebody we want to make sure they have the tools on their tool belt to walk outside and be prepared [shawn] instead of having to search for them they are all kind of brought to you so a person has a better hand up so instead of just leaving incarceration and being pushed out with the clothes on your back and instead of just sitting in jail, he'll be given an assement that evaluates his streangths, weaknesses, and needs[jamie liakos] instead of having a cookie cutter approach this will have an individualized approachwhich for shawn.. is a much needed help and releif, from what he's used to[shawn] it's been frustrating becuase you go from 10mph to 100 mph like that. you go from only 50 decision you make in a day to thousands and now i feel like they are looking at it more realisticly the new programming will be build on existing partnership the csc has with ornaizations like the st. joseph school district and catholic charities to new ones with goodwill and the buchanan county health and nutrition departments..[shawn] now i'm going to pretty much be connected with everything i need to be succesful , i want that and i need that and now there is no reason for me to not do that [jamie liakos] we want to improve the lives of those we supervise to allow them to go out and be productive and now shawn says there will be one less person in the system[shawn] this is a great opportunity, as far as my future is concerned, i feel great about itdane hawkins kq2 news>> c-s-c staff it costs taxpayers up to $23,000 per year to house a prison inmate.