Speech to Text for Six Police Officers Honored

it was a special day for the st. joseph police department as six officers recieved promotions within the department, kq2's ron johnson introduces us to some of the brave members of the force who were recognized today for their hard work. <<ron johnson reportingit was a big day for these st. joseph police officers chris connally] this is a big milestone in their career a promotion ceremony was held for four police officers promoted to sergeant, one to captain, and another to commander.[casey guyer] it feels really good, it's been years of hard work, but it's lead me to a good place. many of these officers come with many years on the force, sergeant dave gross has served the department for nineteen years.[dave gross] it's been a long road, its not a typical monday through friday nine to five job.sergeant gross, along with the other police officers call this an exciting time, recognizing all the hard work and long hours required to wear the badge.police chief chris connally says he understands how hard it can be for his officer's loved ones [connally] we put a lot of demand our families from the day someone becomes a police officer to the day the retire. its an opportunity to recognize them in front of their families and with their families.officers told us those families were on hand to mark the special occasion, [guyer] my mother shelly, my father mike and my wife erica's here[gross] my mom and dad, my husband and his mother. they also expressed gratitude for their family's undying support[guyer] they've understood the tough challenges along the way. family support that will carry these officers forward, they shared with us what they're most excited about in their new role[gross] the day-to-day challenges, its different than patrol work. for these officer the cremont wasn't about the accolades, it was about what they could do for the department they serve.[guyer] hopefully in the future, i can help some of our newer officers grow and develop.ron johnson kq2 news>> chief connally says in the past two months there have been numerous promotional