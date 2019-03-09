Clear

Mid-Buch goes to state final

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:05 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

to the state title game.. mid buch taking on hartville in the class two semifinals. --all lady dragons early... jaele barber with the bucket and the foul for the old fashioned three point play. mid buch would get out to a 7-2 lead. --then barber drives and can't hit the shot but kelsey stout grabs the board and puts it in. -- the lady dragons would lead by as many as 15 in the first half. late second quarter, more from stout. another bucket as the lady dragons take a 9 point lead to the half. --and the rest of the way..the dragons hold on to advance to the state
