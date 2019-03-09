Clear

plattsburg boys fall in the semis

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

finall..57-53 class 2 semifinal action, greenwood up against plattsburg... --- tied at 41 to start the 4th quarter... and it's a showdown between sophomore aminu mohammed and senior garrett stephens. stephens with the layup underneath... --- mohammed comes right back, plowing through traffic. eventually finishing with the putback to tie things back up --- there was no stopping aminu... he finished with 35 points and 23 boards. for greendwood--- stephens keeps the tigers in it to the end with another 3... he led the tigers with 28 points on the night... but it wouldn't be enough.. plattsburg falls to greenwood in the
A strong storm system will move through the area beginning late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to the lower 50s.
