Speech to Text for plattsburg boys fall in the semis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

finall..57-53 class 2 semifinal action, greenwood up against plattsburg... --- tied at 41 to start the 4th quarter... and it's a showdown between sophomore aminu mohammed and senior garrett stephens. stephens with the layup underneath... --- mohammed comes right back, plowing through traffic. eventually finishing with the putback to tie things back up --- there was no stopping aminu... he finished with 35 points and 23 boards. for greendwood--- stephens keeps the tigers in it to the end with another 3... he led the tigers with 28 points on the night... but it wouldn't be enough.. plattsburg falls to greenwood in the