stanberry advances to final

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

61-54. class 1 girls semis.. stanberry...taking on community..===madalyn sager ballin out in springfield today...powers her way through for the bucket===bulldogs trailed 9-8 after one..=== later..sager once again making her presence known when it matters most..bucket good..== 20 points on the night... though stanberyy trails at the half..18-15...===in the second half its more sager..she wills stanberry to outscore community in the second half 32-21..==on the way to a 47-40 win for stanberry..advancing to the
