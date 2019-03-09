Speech to Text for jefferson tops linn county

one boys state semifinals..jefferson takes on linn county..===jefferson up 15 on linn county to start the 2nd half... --- clayton merrigan drives inside and tosses it over to chase farnan for the bucket. --- farnan again, gets the feed down low. --- the 6'6" junior couldn't be stopped, here he is again, turning it into a three point play.26 points..10 rebounds... and one dub for the jefferson junior..eagles advance to the finals..62-49...