jefferson tops linn county

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:08 PM
Max Moore

one boys state semifinals..jefferson takes on linn county..===jefferson up 15 on linn county to start the 2nd half... --- clayton merrigan drives inside and tosses it over to chase farnan for the bucket. --- farnan again, gets the feed down low. --- the 6'6" junior couldn't be stopped, here he is again, turning it into a three point play.26 points..10 rebounds... and one dub for the jefferson junior..eagles advance to the finals..62-49...
