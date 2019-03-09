Speech to Text for Royals Unveil New Royal Street Car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the royal facelift... <<(nat sound)(sot, toby cook: "thought it would be a good time to put it on there.")the royals unveiled their 2019 outdoor spectacular...and this year... they didn't use a billboard..(sot, toby cook: "this was our opportunity to not put it on wheels, but on tracks and role it all the way down kansas city for the next couple of weeks.")the royals partnered with the street car authority and it's been a partnership a longtime coming...(sot, toby cook: "the street car authority said we've been trying to get the royals on our street car for a long time and this is the year that we did it.")the royals- themed street car will travel across kansas city for the next several weeks...and it's getting fans excited for baseball... especially one driver of the street car...(sot, : "this year's slogan"always royal"really hits home with me. i work for the street car. i love this city and i love this team, so this is kind of the perfect storm.")every year the royals look for new ways to add excitment for the season...(sot, toby cook: "the salvy splash was the one that caught on and caught everybody's attentionstill lives on to this day. we've never been able to top that and every year we try to do something a little bit differently.")and this year... they're using new technology... (sot, toby cook: "it's called linticular technology and it means that it changes as