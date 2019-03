A strong storm system is pushing through this Saturday morning bringing us widespread rain since the overnight hours. We will continue to get some rain, even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the early afternoon. Highs for your Saturday will be into the 40s to the lower 50s. Winds will be picking up behind the system from the west, gusting at 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for southern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area.

