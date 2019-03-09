Speech to Text for School district tax levy

locally. <<(alan van zandt reporting) for an organization that is generally resistant to tax increases, st. joseph's chamber of commerce is on board for a tax levy hike for the schools.(sot: r patt lilly, president, st. joseph chamber of commerce." "having a well-funded school system with the abilty to provide programs and activities that strengthen our youth but also provide for our workforce is very important.")this time around, the st. joseph school district is asking for about 6 1/2 million dollars more per year that would sunset in five years. last fall, a more than $11 million per year levy increase without a sunset was soundly defeated by a nearly 3 to 1 margin.board members say they listened.(sot: seth wright, sjsd board chair: "we've done what the community asked. we tried to make things more efficient. now we're trying to go out and demonstrate what we need and not one penny more.")from the chamber's standpoint, they say schools are critical in developing the workforce of the future -- and quality schools are a big selling point in attracting employers from outside the community to want and come do business in st. joseph. (sot: lilly: "is it a quality school system? does it provide the kinds of education and experiences that are well-suited to them and their children.") board members say they hope the public supports teachers this year, who took the brunt of the more than $8 million cut from the budget last year. (sot: wright: "what i hear loud and clear from our teachers is that this has been a difficult year. the classes are larger. there are behavior problems that they have to deal with and they need help.") (sot: lilly: "as a community, if we aren't willing to dedicate the necessary resources and support to the school system, it really doesn't speak very well for us as a community.")>> if the levy passes, it would raise property taxes on a_ home about_ per month. voters will go to the polls on