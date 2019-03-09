Speech to Text for Tracking down criminals

ron holliday -- buchanan county's new prosecutor is trying to make good on his campaign promise... getting repeat offenders longer and harsher sentences. kq2's madeline mcclain tells us how his office plans to do it. <<the mission -- cracking down on career criminals...law enforcement and the buchanan county prosecutors office -- are joining forces for a new initiative designed to get the worst of the worst off the streets and behind bars.the career criminal team -- a mix of prosecutors and officers -- will work together to aggressively pursue the maximum prison sentence for repeat and violent felony offendereach month the team will put a list together -- and if you made the naughty list -- it means plea bargains are completely off the table. for those who pose a danger to the community and have squandered chance after chance -- the prosecutor's office plans to ask for the maximum sentence.while this team hopes it will get career criminals off the streets -- sentencing is not in their hands but a judges.the program is already underway -- the first individual identified is shane adams -- and he was arraigned in court friday.he is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and drug possession.his rap sheet already includes a prior burglary conviction and two possession convictions. reporting in buchanan county, madeline mcclain kq2 news.>> a violent fugitive is