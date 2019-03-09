Speech to Text for Third presidential candidate visits Missouri Western

a busy week for missouri western -- finishing with the final presidential candidate taking the stage this afternoon. the university hosted each candidate on a different day this week. juliann mazachek -- currently the vice president of academic affairs at washburn -- told an auditorium full of students, staff and community leaders why she should be selected as the university's next president. after leading the school for 11 years -- current president dr. robert vartabedian will retire this summer. mazachek got her ph-d in accounting from k-u. she told the crowd that she was the first in her family to go to college -- and that helping first generation students at western is one way they can increase the schools retention and graduation rate. (we know that each of those lives...for those reasons) the two other finalists hosted forums earlier this week. university of akron former president and current law professor matthew wilson visited on monday and then on wednesday terisa riley the senior vice president of student affairs and university administration at texas a&m university - kingsville -- visted western to speak and answer questions.