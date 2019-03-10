Speech to Text for Spring Forward Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to wear off. <<a wind advisory is in effect until midnight for northern portions of the kq2 viewing area. we (sot) vanessa alonso joins us now...(áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<áááwe spring forward sunday at 2 a.m. don't forget to set your clocks one hour forward. it also wouldn't be a bad idea to check the batteries on your smoke detectors and noaa weather radios. áááa wind advisory is in effect until midnight for northern portions of the kq2 viewing area, which includes andrew, nodaway, holt, dekalb, gentry, worth and harrison counties in northwest missouri. we will be seeing winds pick up from the west this afternoon 25-30, gusting up to 45 mph. a strong storm system passed through this saturday bringing us widespread rain, even a few rumbles of thunder through the early afternoon. winds have be picking up behind the system from the west to northwest, gusting at 45 mph. winds will die down by sunday morning. the rain we got today plus the melting snow has caused water levels in local rivers, including the 102 to rise a bit. be aware of some possible localized river flooding over the next few days. we'll see mostly sunny skies by sunday and monday. temperatures will cool down a bit into the lower to middle 40s for highs. it will be a bit breezy at times with northwest winds 5-15 mph. we will have another chance of a rain on tuesday into wednesday as another storm system pushes through. highs will be back up to near average in the upper 40s to middle 50s. we'll probably see a rain/snow mix by thursday on the back side as out system departs. partly sunny skies are expected for friday with much cooler air moving in by next weekend with below average highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.>> thanks vanessa...(áanchors