Speech to Text for bearcats to championship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ready for lincoln in the semifinals..== lincoln jumped out to an early 6-0 lead..terrance smith hits a three in the corner..==but the bearcats took over the rest of the way..==bernard drives the paint..no look pass to joey witthus..good..23 points for witthus..===instead of the assist..bernard goes for thre bernard..==the bearcats went on a 27-2 run after falling down 6-0..==the cats getting it done on defense as well.. welty with a huge block..== cats go into the half 43-26..== second half the onslaught continued..ryan welty finds it in the corner..knocks it down.. 10 from welty..==the starting five was all in double figures..northwest wins and heads to the final sports max moore was in kansas city with more the number one ranked team in the nation looked more like themselves today in kansas city. coach mccollum mentioned thursday the opening game can be tough with such a different atmoshpere. in round two mccollum liked what he saw from his team.(sot, ben mccollum/northwest head coach: "they were ready to go. i think the understanding of what post season is about. i think it's difficult for, and we're young still, that's the other piece that's there. they haven't played in the post season. so now, i think they are very very aware.") and the players also thought today was a much better display than thursday.(sot, diego bernard/northwest freshman: "i didn't play very well, i got into foul trouble (in game one). i didn't have the energy i normally have for my team, but this game i had the energy and they just fed off of it.") (sot, joey witthus/northwest senior: "i think it showed a lot of maturity with us. even though we made some mistakes here and there and stuff, just sticking with it, being patient and moving the ball around on offense. which got us in a better rythym.") northwest plays tomorrow afternoon for a chance at a fourth consecutive miaa tournament title. reporting in kansas city. max moore, kq2 sports.