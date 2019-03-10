Speech to Text for Sink the Boat with food donations

still made a difference... <<(nat sound)a week-long effort to encourage the community to help feed their neighbors in need...(nat sound) ended with an overwhelming amount of donations and support...(sot, joel goller: "everybody is being so generous. we're getting cereal, canned goods and the response has just been awesome.")despite not being able to sink an actual boat.. due to mother nature saturday...volunteers continued to help collect and organize as part of the united way's sink the boat campaign... (sot, christopher harris: "it's really fun and we're doing good for the community.") members of boy scouts pack 45 of st. joseph...camer out to hy-vee to lend a hand...as part of the pack's service project...(sot, travis gaques: "i think it's good for the boys to come out and participate and get the experience of time out in the community.")by the end of the campaign..hundreds of foods items were collected...(nat sound)all of which going to individuals and families across the community...(sot, travis gaques: "just a testiment to the community here in st. josephwe have a lot of great people and i think a lot of people want to help and this is a good demonstration of that.")(sot, christopher harris: "helping other people makes you feel good and if you don't support someone else, who will.")(nat sound)chris roushkq2