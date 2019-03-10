Speech to Text for SLEEP EXPERTS URGE CAUTION AS DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME APPROACHES

meeting on monday. we're just a few hours away from the start of daylight savings time and that means you may want to be extra cafrful behind the wheel, with the adjustment throwing off our body clocks, sleep experts say it can have an effect on driving. here's more. its that time of year again, time to spring forward, and while we all know we're going to lose an hour of sleep, health experts warn that comes with consequences. the average individual loses about 40 to 50 minutes of sleep during this transition.dr suzanne stevens from the university of kansas health system says the time ritual can have negative effects on the body and mind, as well as on the road.there is some data to show that there's higher risk of car accidents that day because people aren't paying attention. dr stevens says sleep deprivation leads to a diminished ability to concentrate on driving.when you're tired, that will obviously effect your driving the missouri state highway patrol also warning drivers about the dangers of sleep deprived driving. they say just because our awareness levels may be lowered, the risk of danger never changes. you need to pay attention to the traffic around you.so what do we do to keep ourselves moving at the right speed? dr stevens has some suggestions you wanna avoid napping during the day, you wanna stay active during the day, you for sure want to have a calm down time at night to shut off electronics, to allow your body to relax. it's advice health experts and highway patrol both want drivers to keep in mind until our bodies get used to the change. make sure you do have adequate sleep so you don't get tired on the roadways.ron johnson, kq2 news dr. stevens says it could take up to a week for the effects of losing an hour of sleep