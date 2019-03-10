Clear

A warm start to the week

A warm start to the week

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 8:19 PM
Updated: Mar. 10, 2019 8:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday and temperatures will warm up a bit into the middle to upper 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with an east wind at 5-15 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events