Speech to Text for A sunny Monday before rain chances return

<<we'll see mostly sunny skies on monday and temperatures will warm up a bit into the middle to upper 40s for highs. we will have another chance of widespread rain on tuesday through thursday as another storm system pushes through. highs will be back up to near average in the upper 40s to upper 50s. we could even reach the 60 degree mark by wednesday. winds will be picking up by wednesday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times. with some standing water around from saturday's rain and the recent snow melt, we could see some localized flooding, especially near rivers and creeks. we'll keep you updated. partly sunny skies are expected for friday with much cooler air moving in by next weekend with below average highs in the lower to middle 40s. it's looking to be a really nice weekend ahead both on saturday and sunday with lots of sunshine. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) happy