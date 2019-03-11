Speech to Text for anchoring march 4th

ahead on hometown this morning... a former missouri western football player needs your help after being the victim of a drive-by shooting what you can do...plus plus -- as temperatures eventually warm up, the ice covering ponds will melt what first responders say you should do to stay safe around water announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is monday march 4th --... i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<ááwind chill advisory until 12 p.m. monday. frigid temperatures are expected this monday morning with dangerous wind chills. we are waking up to mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the single digits below zero. wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph. in this cold of weather, you will need to dress in layers and limit time spent outdoors. on monday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid teens with wind chills in the single digits.>> this morning the missouri western football team and athletic department need your help.they're gathering support through a go-fund-me account for a former player... todd shelton was a victim of a drive-by shooting in the st. louis area two weeks ago and is curretly in critical condition... shelton played for missouri western from 2006 until 2009... and is currently a high school teacher and coach in the st. louis area... former griffon teammate patrick st. louis says he's hoping for the best when it comes to his former teammate... (sot patrick st. louis, co- offensive coordinator: "it's just hard ya know because it's kind of a waiting game. he's fighting and you just don't know day-to-day, so don't really know if you're going to get good news or bad news each day, so you're just waiting and he's a fighter and he's been fighting and i know he'll keep it up.")if you would like to help sheldon the link to go-fund-me is on our our website... kq2-dot-com. with temperatures stuck in the deep freeze, first reponders want people to be aware of the dangers of venturing out onto bodies of water that have been iced over... kq2's ron johnson caught up with fire and e-m-s crews to explain why doing that is a áánotáá a good idea: <<ron johnson reporting this cold winter has left many of area ponds frozen over, but if you're thinking of taking your chances on the ice, first responders want you to think again.my recommendation is staying off all bodies of water.they say there are several reasons why venturing out on an icy pond is a bad idea.the ice needs to be extremely thick to support an individual there's no way to really tell how safe the ice is.the month of march generally means warmer temperatures and that could pose a danger to people who are thinking about venturing out on ponds like these.the st. joseph fire department says they train for situations like this, they even showed us what they have to wear in those frigid waters.these are the sterns cold water ice rescue suits they're a neoprene style.if you find yourself submerged in icy waters without one those suits, buchanan county e-m-s says it's only a matter of time before serious damage is done to the body.hypothermia sets on fairly rapidly so should you get in that water you don't have that much time to get out, when hypothermia sets in your ability to function and assist yourself greatly decreases.and just because its cold outside doesn't necessarily mean that ice is safe.there's wildlife, the way the sun hits it, the rain we had a couple weeks ago. that really deteriorates the ice pretty rapidly ron johnson kq2 news.>> the st. joseph fire department says it hasn't seen many water incidents within city limits, but fire- fighters have seen a small number of ice deaths in rural parts of our area in the past few years. sunday was the last day for pancakes at the knights of columbus. every year, the three local lion's club organizations come together for a pancake fundraiser to help various causes in the community- but the main mission of the national organization-- helping the visually impaired. club members told us how this fundraiser will help the visually impaired in our area. (sot maggie elder, lion's club member: "right here in st. joe we partner with afl-cio community services. the three clubs donate money to them and then they send them to an optometrist. they get their eyes tested and if they need glasses, they get glasses.") club members told us over 1,700 people showed up yesturday alone. this was the 66th year for pancake days. the food filled weekend also wrapped up with the annual chili cook off.. the bitter cold weather outside made for a great day to eat some warm chili inside. we stopped by the civic arena for the heart of america chili cook off. kq2's ron johnson has more. <<if you had an appetite for some good food, the civic center was the place to be what else can you do today? you know come and eat chili the 34th annual ucp chili cook off brought many to the civic center in search of a warm meal on a cold day.i think a lot of people got out just wanting to get out of the house and do something fun.and what could be more fun than trying different takes on the popular stew. we caught up with some of the judges who have the task of deciding which chili is the best.i like a little bit of heat but i also like the sweet with it, i don't want anything that's gonna burn my mouth when i taste it.my table thinks that they really need some big chunks of meat in there, what else makes a good chili chicken, chicken i guess in chili i like a lot of heat, hotter the betterwhile the judges are busy deciding who'll will win the cook off, contestants couldn't help but share why their chili was number one.we have our mild chili, and we have sassy chili this year.some relied on a certain kick, while for others it was all about flavor.if it doesn't have a good flavor to it then it's not good chili. but as much as everyone loves their own chili recipes, they show the most love to those facing mental challenges, proceeds from the event go to help those with cerebral palsy. it all stays here in st. joe and buchanan countyjudges and contestants say it's the only thing that can warm them up more than the hottest cup of chili.its such a great way to support the community, give something back to the community for an outstanding agency that does so many great things for the community.>> over sixty vendors raticipated in this year's event a deadly severe winter storm is making its way across the country plus.. the average tax refund is up forty dollars, a local cpa explains why coming up... <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> this morning a powerful winter storm racing across the country is slamming the northeast. but before moving north, that same system spawned deadly tornadoes in the south-- killing at least 22 people in alabama a-b-c's elizabeth hur is in new york with the latest <<this morning -- a late winter blast dumping snow, sleet and rain from new york to boston -- leaving millions bracing for a treacherous morning commute. ((nats))down south -- cleanup already underway -- where the same storm turned deadly -- leaving a path of destruction.((poole sot)) "i was sitting there praying. asking the lord to protect everybody around us."more than a dozen tornadoes reported across parts of alabama and georgia.knocking homes off their foundations -- toppling trees, crushing cars and knocking out power to thousands. ((copeland sot)) "this is sad, very sad" this man in georgia -- showing the devastation in his neighborhood while on facebook live.in alabama -- the entire state under a state of emergency.((estes sot)) "it went from dark to daylight, i just watched it suck the clouds in and everything." residents still in awe -- are stepping in to help pick up the pieces.((posey sot))"i've lived here my whole life // me personally, getting out and helping, this is the worst." with officials in lee county warning, the death toll there -- is expected to rise as crews get back out in the daylight -- to resume their search and rescue operation. elizabeth oncam tag:officials say they worked late into the night last night -- trying to look for survivors, even flying drones with heat-sensing devices attached to them. again, their work is continuing at daybreak with help arriving from across the region. eh, abc news, ny.>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<ááwind chill advisory until 12 p.m. monday. frigid temperatures are expected this monday morning with dangerous wind chills. we are waking up to mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the single digits below zero. wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph. in this cold of weather, you will need to dress in layers and limit time spent outdoors. on monday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid teens with wind chills in the single digits. dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected tuesday and wednesday. highs on tuesday will be in the upper teens and lower 20s under sunny skies. highs return to the 30s on wednesday with partly cloudy skies. the next chance for some light snow will come wednesday night into thursday as another disturbance moves through. a stronger system will likely move through the area on saturday bringing the chance for rain and maybe some snow to the area. highs friday through sunday will be back into the 40s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) if you take heart medicine, there's a recll you need to hear about-- stay with us.. it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. <<>> the i-r-s says the average tax refund is up by about 40 dollars compared to last year's -- thanks to the new tax reforms... the new national figures take into account refunds given out through the week ending on february 22nd. earlier this year -- the treasury department was under fire after taxpayers noticed a drop in refund amounts. the department says the latest increase is in part due to the earned income and child tax credits that were disbursed at the end of february. (sot dan marlow, jackson hewitt owner, cpa: "our tax rates are lower than they have been in the past. the earned income tax credit is higher than it has been in the past it is $6,000. the child credit is higher than it has been in the past and its available to a larger population of people than it has been.") for missourians -- the total refund may turn out to be a wash.... according to the latest state data -- they expect to issue $231-point-5 million less in refunds and collect 134-point-4 million dollars in increased payments from taxpayers. so far -- the average state tax refund is down 78 dollars... and the average tax due is up 65.. this morning, there's a recall on a heart-medicine used to treat high-blood pressure and congestive heart failure. camber pharmaceuticals is pulling about 56-thousand bottles of 'losartan' after trace amounts of a potential carcinogen were found in the medicine. the food and drug administration says no one has reported any adverse affects from the drug --but patients should speak with their doctor to discuss the recall before they stop taking the drug. you can also find more information about the losartan-recall at f-d-a-dot-gov. c-b-ds are creating quite the craze across the county -- but what exactly are they? when we come back, experts weigh in on what they are and answer the question -- are the legal? stick around..we'll be right back it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. c-b-d's are going mainstream and becoming increasingly popular... but many do not know what they are or what they do. abc's maggie rulli explains why they are popular and what the law says about them. <<they're the three little letters that seem to be everywhere - cbd kyle stein, customer: i enjoy it. it calms me down ryan mccown, customer: i like it to sleep bianca regalado, customer: it does take a bit of the edge off cindy capobianco: the first question that everyone has is, will it get me high? and the answer is no. so what is it exactly? dr. ashton: cbd is the part of cannabis that does not contain thc. there's no psychoactive component in straight cbd. scientists are now researching cbd's effectiveness on just about everything - testing to see if it helps with things like headaches, chronic pain, and skin conditions dr. ashton: however we don't know what the side effect profile with long term use of cbd could be // my medical professional opinion is that cbd is generally low risk with some possible benefit. despite the fact that the research is limited, now - cbd is being put in coffee ian ford, owner of caffeine underground: we had people wrapped around the building candy, soda, even - beard oil colleen, customer: i'm big time about it cindy capobianco got into the business about 6 years ago - and now her cbd products are found in hotel mini bars, grocery stores, sephoras across the country, and advertised right on the menu in high end restaurants cindy capobianco: it's very exciting and evidence of how cbd has really gone mainstream. the demand from customers is growing.. but the laws around selling cbd are complicated maggie: it's confusing because we're selling it in a store, it's in front of me. so what's the deal? stephanie diaz, co-owner of hemp lab: so it's a gray area thing.. right now - the sale and purchase of cbd products that are intended to be ingested is illegal in the united states. a recently passed farm bill may eventually change that, but in the meantime the federal government has said they are not going after casual users for now. dr. ashton: i think that we have a lot to learn and we're going to be seeing that occur at break neck speed. maggie rulli abc news new york>> it was another