Law enforcement warns of dangers driving through flooded roads

to andrew county <<ron johnson reportingas the seasons change and temperatures warm, authorities want drivers to be aware of what to do when they come upon standing water.with the spring rains and the snow melt, you know the water levels will get high in the local rivers and the roads will flood from time to time.in andrew county, we found multiple roadways covered by water, while some drivers were able to get through, others weren't so lucky.the driver of this truck had to be rescued after becoming stranded in the water just outside bolkcow.about 11:30, sheriff's office got a call about a vehicle in a ditch submerged in water in this case the driver was able to walk away, but that isn't always the outcome, which is why authorities want drivers to understand why its important to take water seriously.you can't see the bottom you don't know if the road's been washed out moving water can wash your car off the road.and just because it isn't raining near you doesn't mean that danger goes away, authorities say water travelling from upstream has to end up somewhereyou just don't know how deep it is when you drive