Speech to Text for Land Bank Bill passes through Missouri House

representatives... this legislation will allow the city of st. joseph to create a land bank with the goal of getting abandoned properties into the hands of responsible owners...according to solon, in st. joseph... there are an esitmated 450 vacant structures which are considered dangerours and are in violation of code... (sot, sheila solon: "it's not only a way to improve your community, but it also is a way to increase property values for neighborhoods and helps people feel safer than when you have vacant buildings and vagrants coming in and out. it gives people an uneasy feeling and it can spark economic development.") solon says the legislation will give an incentive to invest in the properties to either restore them to safety standards or demolish and rebuild... the bill now moves