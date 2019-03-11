Speech to Text for Maryville voters will decide on Use Tax in April

do... <<(sot, greg mcdanel: "city council has decided to place this back on the april ballot to try and give it another.") maryville voters said no to a use tax of just five months ago in the november election... a tax rate of 2.375 percent used on purchases from out-of-state vendors but it's an issue city leaders feel strongly about revisiting...(sot, greg mcdanel: "the increased trend of online sales is not going away. it's something that local communities are going to have to deal withwith recapturing some of that sales tax lost to online, out-of- state vendors.")the issue failed with nearly 55 percent of voters saying not...(sot, greg mcdanel: "i think anytime you hear the word taxit's a challenge for some of the voters.")the use tax essentially allows for the local sales tax rate to be applied to those purchases from out-of-state vendorstypically online...and an item will never have both the sales and use tax...it's one or the other...(sot, greg mcdanel: "leveling the playing field with the correct sales tax being applied through the use tax to those online vendorshelps the local brick and mortar stores...like blue willow boutique owner.. stephanie campbell...(nat sound)(sot, stephanie campbell: "a client could potentially be going online to shop right now and that vendor is not going to be returning that money to our local communitywhereas if they come into my store or one of the others in town, that money stays right here in the local community.")the state of missouri and nodaway county already have a use tax on their portions of the sales tax...and according to the state...the city of maryville could collect an additional $245,000 per year based on 2016 projections of online out-of-state vendor purchases...(sot, stephanie campbell: "we're recapturing that tax and putting that money back into our infrastructure on our general fund and city budget, just making sure that we are building a strong sustainable future for our city.")if passed, the tax will go toward departments such as police, fire, street maintenance, as well as several other city improvement projects...but it's all up to the voters in a few short weeks...chris roush kq2