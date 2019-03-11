Speech to Text for Ramirez wins St. Joseph USBC Masters tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sound: bowling)(sot, tony ramirez: "this tournament had the best of st. joe and you had to qualify by average, so you knew you were bowling the best.")the st. joseph usbc 2019 masters inviational brought the city's best 32 bowlers together...(sot, dave richardson: "we invite the top 30 bowlers based on the highest average from the previous yearthen we have a qualifier tournament, where we bring in two more bowlers.") (nat sound)by sunday afternoon...it was down to tony ramirez and douglas barlow...with ramirez finishing up with a 246 to claim the 2019 trophy...(nat sound)(sot, tony ramirez: "been a long time since i have had competition head-to-headit felt great.")barlow took home second in the tournament... which is quite the feat... considering this was just his second career masters tournament...(nat sound)(sot, douglas barlow: "my first masters, i was very nervous, but this one, i felt more relaxed and just felt like i could compete.")from 32 to just one...there's no denying this tournament brough out the best bowlers in st. joseph... (sot, dave richardson: "it does require a pretty good average and it is the top 30 averages in st. joe based on the previous season, so that really makes it special. people have to work really hard for that.")(nat sound) chris roush...kq2