Circus wraps up at Civic Arena Sunday

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 9:35 AM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 10:43 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

center arena. the 66th annual moila shrine circus features all sorts of acts from the cute to the crazy and just about everything in between. organizers told us what's kept the show going strong for over six and a half decades is its commitment to family entertainment. (rex strayer/ public relations director) "it's great family entertainment when you can see little kids and bigger kids and adults leaving with smiles on their face and talking about the circus, you know you've done a good job." organizers said they're looking forward to returning to the civic arena next year. (sot)
