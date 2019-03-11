Speech to Text for Landlords say city "railroaded" them after new mandatory inspection ordinance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

upset landlords met today to discuss their options moving forward after the city's surprise push for mandatory rental property inspections. good evening, i'm ron johnson. those landlords met at the east hills library after they say the city brought forth a new ordinance thursday. that new ordinance would allow for the use of third party inspections landlords say they've tried to work with the city to find a solution to improve neighborhoods without raising their tennats rent, but after the city went ahead with the mandatory ordinance without thier approval, they say they felt quote railroaded. now they're worried they'll have to force their tennants to pay more. (darren burnett/ st. joseph landlord's coalition) "it's going to raise rents, there's just no way you can add regulation and not raise rents and you know we're trying to provide affordable housing and you can't have this much regulation and provide affordable housing there are those who can barely afford it now." burnett says his tenants could see up to a twenty percent increase in their rent, under the terms of the ordinance the rental inspections would be voluntary for the first year before the mandatory rule would go into effect. if the new ordinance is not further discussed the original ordinance is could be voted on at the next city council