Speech to Text for Huffman United Methodist hosts St. Patrick's Day Dinner

there. you can watch kq2 news tonight at 6:00 for the winner for today. i tried to find every green shade i could find in my closet. corn beef, you only have it during this time of year. it's such a great food that we should have more. but why not for st. patrick's day and for the church as well? >>> yeah, it will be supporting all of our general ministries, things around the globe as well as local. one of the new things we're gonna be starting in april is for people with depression. folks will be praying for them. that will be on the third thursday of every month. >>> you're such a fixture there near 28th and frederick. i drive by there all the time. how many are in your ministry? >>> we average about 125 a sunday. we've got a good crowd. i just wish mike would stop the snow on saturday night. >> alan: don't we all, don't we all. but if it's rain, that'll be okay. people will come in for good food and good fellowship and support the ministry there. >>> the earlier you come, the more guarantee you'll have corned beef. we'll serve until it's gone. we're starting very early. and we're gonna have, they've told me about a lucky leprechaun dessert. they're calling it a $5 chocolate fantasy. i don't know what it's gonna look