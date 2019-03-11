Safari Sentencing

Clear

two suspects were sentenced today in a 2016 double homicide... one of those suspects -- a second gunman. luis omar robles-vargas was sentenced to 16 years in prison today for second degree murder. vargas was one of two shooters accused of gunning down two men outside a home on safari drive back in the summer of 2016.
