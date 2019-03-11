Speech to Text for St. Joseph Museums

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sure and watch kq2 news at 6:00. we'll have tonight's winner. the thing about it that's so cool is -- >>> about the same time that they were coming down to mexico. they've made their way. >>> you're talking about these archaeological digs, what have they found? >>> well actually, there was a battle there that some of the ind indians, they started attacking the spaniards. and they found some of the fragments of those bullets on where they described the battle took place. >>> more than just a battle, this was a city there. >>> huge, 20,000 indians that died. >> alan: so what is left, i guess, of what you see from the city? >>> well, there's mounds that the indians built. but to really find out what is there, the archaeologists have to dig. we have a presenter coming up from arkansas city on thursday at the museum, at the st. joe museum. she's gonna talk about and present a video. >> alan: well, it sounds fascinating for anyone with any interest in history that goes that far back. i mean, this is beyond the plains times and the settlers. we're talking the early 1600's. this is coming up on thursday from 6:00 to 7:00 at the museum. $5 admission, free for members. how long have you been doing the research on this? >>> well actually, i just went because i read about it in the kansas city paper. i have an archaeological background. i love the museum and i love doing research. i went down there and toured this. they give tours on saturday for $10 a person. >> alan: only a couple hours away.