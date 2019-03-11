Speech to Text for MSHP New Troopers

the missouri state highway patrol is looking for applicants to fill it's 109th recruiting class... the highway patrol requires applicants to have two years of previous law enforcement experience, 2 years of prior military service or 30 college credit hours... you must pass a written and physical exam... to start the academy and with troopers retiring every year... the patrol says there's always a need for more troopers... and hopes to get 40 recruits into the 109th class... (sot, jake angle: "we try to get a class to start the academy of around 40 people. of course not everyone makes it through the process for various reasons, but if you don't make it when you apply once, we really encourage you to apply again because there a lot of applicants that maybe aren't physically ready or have a conflict in their schedule because it is a rigorous application process.") troop h will hosts a written exam on march 30th... and if you don't make it in time for this year's academy... the 110th class starts in january...