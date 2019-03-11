County Flooding

Clear

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

warmer temperatures created the perfect recipe for area flooding... causing some roads to be closed... here in buchanan county... the platter river has flooded in parts of the county... causeing state highway h in agency to close... as well as several county roads... officials warn against people against trying to drive through high water... and although it's an inconvenience to use a different route... officials say it's always better to be safe than sorry... (sot, bill britton: "there's a lot of ice in the water and the water is extremley cold, so if you were to drive around one of our barricades and get stuck somewhere and your chances of survival are becoming less because of the very cold temperature of the water.")for a complete list of road closures in buchanan county, visit our website at kq2.com
We will have another chance of widespread rain on Tuesday through Thursday as another storm system pushes through. Highs will be back up to near, even above average in the middle to upper 50s. We could even reach the lowers 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be picking up by Wednesday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times.
