Speech to Text for Hillyard Awards

this year... hillyard technical center recognized more than 60 students today for their work in the northwest district skills-usa competition... hillyard students brought home 23 gold, 20 silver and 30 bronze medals from competitions that prepare students for technical, skilled, service and the health-related fields... students had to display their understanding and abilities in their respective competition... their teachers say the competition gives the students a feel for what future employers will look for in a candidate... (sot, patrick graham: "usually the judges are actual community members and business owners that are seeing students that are actually applying the knowledge they are taught. they get to see that and see what's coming out in the industry when they graduate to see the qualifications these students have.")the skills-usa state contest takes place april 4 through the 6 in linn, missouri.. with nationals later in june in louisville, kentucky...