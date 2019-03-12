Clear

Rain for Tuesday

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

morning. good morning, today is tuesday march 12th--... i'm dane hawkins...we're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso.(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we are waking up to cloudy skies this tuesday morning as a strong storm system starts head our way for the middle part of the workweek. we will have a chance of widespread rain on tuesday and will last through wednesday. rainfall amounts over the next few days will range anywhere from 1-2 inches. we'll keep you updated.>>
Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 37°
We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning as a strong storm system starts head our way for the middle part of the workweek. We will have a chance of widespread rain on Tuesday and will last through Wednesday.
