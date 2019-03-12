Clear

Flooding closes roads

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 9:07 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

rain and warmer temperatures created the perfect recipe for area flooding... causing some roads to be closed... here in buchanan county... the platter river has flooded in parts of the county... causeing state highway h in agency to close... as well as several county roads... officials warn against people against trying to drive through high water... and although it's an inconvenience to use a different route... officials say it's always better to be safe than sorry... (sot, bill brinton: "there's a lot of ice in the water and the water is extremley cold, so if you were to drive around one of our barricades and get stuck somewhere and your chances of survival are becoming less because of the very cold temperature of
We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning as a strong storm system starts head our way for the middle part of the workweek. We will have a chance of widespread rain on Tuesday and will last through Wednesday.
