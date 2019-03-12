Clear

Zoning for medical marijuana

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

voters supported amendment 2 back in november which legalized medical marijuana but before businesses can get rolling -- state and local regulations must get passed. and tonight a 5 to 4 vote by the council approved the resolution that supports rezoning the mitchell avenue plot for cultivation, dispensing, testing and light manufacturing of medical marijuana. now this resolution is not the final decision to rezone the area medical marijuana friendly -- but shows how the council stands on the postio right now. the owner of a cbd shop near the area believes the council's decision is important... (andrew hicks, co-owner 20 after 4: "they could rule that... it would be counterproductive": council member brian meyers expressed his opinion saying -- i cant remember the last time someone want to invest in midtown...four grocery stores have went into the area and failed, it 's time to try something else. the next step -- the planning and zoning commission meetson march 28th to take up the same question and then will make a recommendation to the city council about whether this area
