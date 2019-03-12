Speech to Text for Parents as Teachers: DIY sensory toys

of some dry weather, alan? >> alan: just glad it's rain and not snow. here with marjorie mitchell now. how are you? >>> i'm fine. with all this new age way of teaching kids and educating them, you'd think you'd need computers and all this expensive stuff. but you've got some empty bottles that are gonna help. >>> a lot of homemade things are just as good if not better than some of those tech things. >> alan: let's explain what you got here. >>> i have a bunch of empty bottles with different things in that maybe will work for different aged children. starting with some really young babies like maybe 5 1/2, 6 months. you can start with a bottle with something in it that will rattle. this has macaroni and bright pom poms in it. at that time, kids are reaching out towards stuff. they start to process colors in their brain at that point. and they can see in 3d. they're reaching out trying to grab stuff. >>> are their hands big enough to grab something like that? >>> yeah, especially around the neck. these bottles have nobs and ridges on it. they're checking out textures and things of that nature. as it rolls away from them, it causes them to reach further and get them itching along. so they can hear stuff with it, they can see stuff with it. but then, as time goes along, just different sounds of bottles, that's got some oatmeal in it. and pom poms are very quiet. and you can talk about, you know, what kind of sound does it make. is it quiet, is it soft, is it really loud. this has got some rocks in it. >>> i like the fluid here. >>> we're teaching listening skills with the sounds. as parents, what we want our kids to do is listen to us. we can do that by getting them to stop to listen for sounds. this has got water and oil in it. i've got some little folk cut out shapes with fish in there. kids are mesmerized by going back and forth. one thing you want to make sure of is that you put a little glue in around the top so that they can't open it up and have a mess all over the place. any of these would be a great i idea. because kids are curious and they want to open stuff. i've got different little trinkets inside of it. we fill it up with salt and glue it on the top. and then i put some tape around the top of the bottle, too. >>> how can people reach you? >>> our phone number is 671-4300. and you can talk