Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Omelet muffins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're at 1202 c1 >>> i'm already liking this. this is pretty cool. >>> i don't care what it tastes like, it looks good. i'm gonna call it a pocket omelet. >>> it's more like a muffin omelet. this is our muffin pan that we make muffins in. >>> you've already bordered this with some ham. you can put anything you want in these. this one has bacon and cheese in it. this one has sausage, red bell pepper, onion and cheese. the other one has broccoli and cheese. >>> like any kind of full sized omelet. >>> you can use ham, bacon, roast beef. just put in your favorite cheese. i like cheese that melts really well. this is american cheese. you don't want something that will take forever to melt. it will burn up the eggs. >>> how many eggs is that? >>> we put two eggs. so you want to pour that in the there? >>> is that good enough? >>> it'll have to be. >>> from there, i'll bet it's almost ready for the oven. >>> it is. takes anywhere from 10-15 minutes to cook, depending on your oven. you don't want to overcook it. >>> this is a great idea for home. >>> you can do them ahead of time. lob them in we come back. c1 >>> we are back. >>> you say you have three different parts, one was the ham and bacon and cheese. >>> sausage, onion, red bell pepper and cheese. >>> the broccoli is not the fan favorite so far right now, but i'm sure it's very good. mike, what do you got there? >>> this is fantastic. it is really good. >>> we're always trying to look outside the box. >>> the cheese just blended right in. >>> easy to do at home.