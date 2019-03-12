Speech to Text for City council approves new playground equipment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it feels like spring in the air -- which means kids will soon be playing outside. and now they'll have some new playground equipment to play on. tonight -- city council approved a grand to bring new playgorund equipment to six st. joseph parks. the $615,000 community development block grant will be divided between playground equipment and new storm doors at the pleasant heights apartment complex the playground equipment was originally a part of the c-i-p project...and would have taken a few years to be installed. but with this grant... approximately $420,000 worth of playground equipment will be installed... (sot, chuck kempf: "we really felt like this was a good opportunity to replace the playground equipmenthopefully along with the playground equipment. we'll be able to make some other improvements that won't cost much money. we'll have to do it with our staff and the materials we have available.") the new playground equipment will be installed some time this