Clear

A rainy and windy Wednesday

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 2:33 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 2:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 40°
We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning as a strong storm system starts head our way for the middle part of the workweek. We will have a chance of widespread rain on Tuesday and will last through Wednesday.
