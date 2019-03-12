Clear

Rental Property Inspection Meetings

Rental Property Inspection Meetings

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

Speech to Text for Rental Property Inspection Meetings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

administrative violation review board are pleased that city council members have followed two recent recommendations. last night council members passed a new ordinance making it mandatory for all residential properties with an attached garage or a fuel-fired appliance to have a carbon monoxide detector. before last night -- the city only required detectors for new builds. the council also approved another review board recommendation defining all rental properties as a business requiring landlords to register with the city. both regulations passed over the objections of dozens of landlords who were in the council chambers for last night's meeting. but during the review board's meeting today -- members stood by their recommendations, saying the goal is to make the landlord-rentor relationship better for everyone. (we have a lot of rental units so i'm very passionate that they live in a safe place. we have a lot of great landlords in this town that take really good care of their properties and i want to help them also inform tenants don't tear up properties) the review board has also recommended the council pass another ordinance making a rental inspection program mandatory. the city council will discuss that at a work session planned in two weeks.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainfall amounts over the next few days will range anywhere from 1-2." With some standing water around from this past weekend's rain and the recent snow melt, we could see some localized flooding especially near rivers and creeks. We'll keep you updated. We'll see scattered chances of rain on Thursday as our system exits and a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events