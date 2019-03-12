Speech to Text for College Students Lend a Hand to Habitat for Humanity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wichitans. the rain we're getting isn't dampening spring break for one group of college student's. a group from boston decided to come to st. joseph for spring break and do community work -- instead of getting sun on some beach down south.. kq2's vanessa alonso explains... <<the lesson of giving back...that's the focus on these 21 college kids from salem state university in boston. they are helping st. joseph habitat for humanity. the goal helping to build two houses for families who need a home. kelly bowes staff group leader:"every student i've talked to, they have a passion for helping people and wanting to take time out of their own to do something good for others."for most of these kids it's their first time. they wanted to see what alternative from being at the beach to helping build a home is all about. gabby cullenberg salem state freshman: "i really like helping people. if i can be somewhere where i can help people while also getting away, it's kind of nice. everyone is so nice here. it's so great to see everyone smiling." for a few it's their second visit to st. joseph for this mission. they say it's the lessons and experiences that's helping them continue to build skills for the real world.fredna pierre salem state senior: "you work with people of all different backgrounds. you learn their strengths and weaknesses and how you can use that to build a house. also, team building and bonding." for the group leaders, seeing their students roll up their sleeves and open their hearts is the biggest reward. bowes: "they are not living the most glamorous vacation life right now, they are sharing beds and getting up really early. but the fact that they are giving up a week's vacation to be here is just incredible." pierre:"you have a sense of accomplishment that you are building a house for someone who really needs it and they deserve it. reporting in st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> during their week long stay...the students are also getting to explore st. joseph and enjoy the city. habitat for humanity hopes to get these homes ready for the families by late summer.