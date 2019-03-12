Speech to Text for LHS Student Goes to Nationals

students from across the country will compete at the national speech and debate tournament a lafayette senior finds herself among the national finalists kq2's chris roush shows us how she made lafayette history by making it to nationals... <<(nat sound)(sot, dr. michael beard: "in the history of lafayette, no one has ever went to nationals.")(nat sound) aleigha hammet spent months preparing months preparing her piece for the speech and debate national qualifier... (sot, aleigha hammet: "it's something i'm passionate about. it's a really good platform to speak your mind and have a voice. just a really good platform.")hammet went up against 46 others in the qualifier..and now..she's heading one of three from the area heading to nationals... (sot, aleigha hammet: "more so more than anything, i couldn't believe it.")(sot, dr. michael beard: "this is the culmination of hours, hours and hours worth of work.")hammet competes in program oral interpretation...an inpreprative event...(sot, aleigha hammet: "i act out of a little black book and i have three various sources of media or more in my event.")and her piece pertains to the deadly 1999 columbine high school poeshooting...(nat sound)(sot, aleigha hammet: "it's just something that we shouldn't ignore. i think it's something that we should focus on and despite what we believe, we should agree that kids, teachers shouldn't be dying in school shootings. something needs to be done-you can argue what that is.")hammet uses poetry, transcripts from 911 calls to put together a 10:00 minute piece, in which she alternates character for her presentation...(sot, dr. michael shane: "it's super important to get it right and represent the people and get the message across that you want to get.")(sot, aleigha hammet: "i go in there and i start out my piece and then i step out of character, then i step back into character after my intro.")hammet competed seven times the night of the national qualifier... performing her piece in full each time...(nat sound) (sot,aleigha hammet: "i just go up there and do what i've been taught to do, what i've been practicing to do.")and when she heads to the national competition..she'll represent herself and her team, knowing all the hours and effort her team put in with her will be front and center...(sot, aleigha hammet: "it's the best of the best all across the nation and it's even an honor just to go, nonetheless.")>> the national speech and debate tournament features students from more than 1,200 schools across the country... hammet will compete against 250 in her category... and nationals take place june 16 through the 21st in dallas, texas... here's