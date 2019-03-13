Clear

benedictine falls to peru state

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

peru state... eric krus leads the ravens in a packed raplh nolan gym this evening..=== later in the first half.. jaden bristol.. stops on a dime and picks up the and one... just that easy.. 10 points for bristol..== few possesions later.. krus... lines up from three.. bang... 26 points and 12 boards for krus... 29-27 peru still up. === and they return fire... deonte mcreynolds... hits from the corner..== 33-29 at the half... peru up..== second half.. the ravens able to take an early lead thanks to an adam kutney lay in..== but peru state too strong in the end... taking the conference tournament title.. final score.. bobcats 74.. ravens.. 65
Rainfall amounts over the next few days will range anywhere from 1-2." With some standing water around from this past weekend's rain and the recent snow melt, we could see some localized flooding especially near rivers and creeks. We'll keep you updated. We'll see scattered chances of rain on Thursday as our system exits and a cold front passes through.
