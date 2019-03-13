Speech to Text for benedictine falls to peru state

peru state... eric krus leads the ravens in a packed raplh nolan gym this evening..=== later in the first half.. jaden bristol.. stops on a dime and picks up the and one... just that easy.. 10 points for bristol..== few possesions later.. krus... lines up from three.. bang... 26 points and 12 boards for krus... 29-27 peru still up. === and they return fire... deonte mcreynolds... hits from the corner..== 33-29 at the half... peru up..== second half.. the ravens able to take an early lead thanks to an adam kutney lay in..== but peru state too strong in the end... taking the conference tournament title.. final score.. bobcats 74.. ravens.. 65