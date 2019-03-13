Speech to Text for Girl Scouts celebrate 107th birthday

area girls have been camping, earning badges, and yes, selling cookies for more than a century. but today, st. joseph girl scouts wanted to make a more lasting impression on the anniversary of the organization's creation. << st. joseph's second harvest was a buzz of activity tuesday evening. 120 area girl scouts were there sorting -- "if the apples are bad, you have to put it with the bad ones."but more than sorting, they were celebrating."it's because it's the girl scouts birthday today."the girls took advantage of the 107th birthday of the organization by reaching out and chipping in where help was needed."one of our traditions is our motto which is to do a good turn daily, which is what we're doing at second harvest."girl scouts and their leaders like to remind us that they do a lot more than just sell cookies."we are getting our girls ready to be future leaders in our community. the most important part about becoming a leader is understanding all of the aspects of your community.we encourage our girls to get involved. one of our four pillers of service is civic engagement. "the thing i love about being a girl scout is that you help the community and you don't even know you're doing it."and during this day at second harvest, it was taking fun -- mixed with a little civic responsibility --- and turning it into a lesson they'll take away for their lifetimes. "we want them to have empathy and understanding of our community. we're always getting them opportunities to see how they can help out and make things better.">> girl scout leaders say the girls liked volunteering at second harvest because many of their friends participate in the backpack buddy program, which helps provide extra food to area