Saint Joseph Broken Clouds 61° Hi: 63° Lo: 39° Feels Like: 61° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 61° Hi: 59° Lo: 39° Feels Like: 61° More Weather Savannah Broken Clouds 61° Hi: 60° Lo: 39° Feels Like: 61° More Weather Cameron Broken Clouds 60° Hi: 61° Lo: 41° Feels Like: 60° More Weather Fairfax Scattered Clouds 62° Hi: 61° Lo: 40° Feels Like: 62° More Weather

With some standing water around from this past weekend's rain and the recent snow melt, we could see some localized flooding especially near rivers and creeks like the Missouri River. We'll keep you updated. We'll see scattered chances of rain maybe a rain/snow mix on Thursday as our system exits and a cold front passes through.